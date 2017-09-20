James “Jim” Kenneth Montford, age 65, of Blountstown passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2017 in Tallahassee.
Born in Marianna, September 22, 1951, Jim was the son of the late L. T. and Arlene (Wimberly) Montford.
In addition to his parents, L. T. and Arlene Montford, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Annette Montford.
Survivors include his brother, Harold Montford and wife, Vicki of Blountstown; a sister, Sherry Redd and her husband, Johnny of New Smyrna Beach; a half-sister, Alma Kirkland of Palatka; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 22 in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and interment will be in Nettle Ridge Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.