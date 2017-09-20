James “Jim” Kenneth Montford

Posted by
Administrator
in Obituaries
Wednesday, September 20. 2017
Comments (0)
James “Jim” Kenneth Montford, age 65, of Blountstown passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2017 in Tallahassee.

Born in Marianna, September 22, 1951, Jim was the son of the late L. T. and Arlene (Wimberly) Montford.
In addition to his parents, L. T. and Arlene Montford, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Annette Montford.
Survivors include his brother, Harold Montford and wife, Vicki of Blountstown; a sister, Sherry Redd and her husband, Johnny of New Smyrna Beach; a half-sister, Alma Kirkland of Palatka; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 22 in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and interment will be in Nettle Ridge Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 