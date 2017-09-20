Sheriff's Log for 9-20-17

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Wednesday, September 20. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
September 11
Louis Cameron Rogers - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
September 12
Alec Austin Wagner - out of state-fug-ref/fugitive from justice
Mathew Scott Wiggins - possess methamphetamine, narcotic equipment possession and or use
Michael John Mancuso - driving while license suspended, 2nd offense, reckless driving, 1st offense
September 13
Joshua Michael Montgomery - violation of probation
Jessica Marie Simmons - violation of probation, violation of probation
Bruce Lynn Brake withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Howard Leon Burke - violation of probation
Allen Bert Dickenson - violation of probation, smuggle contraband/introduce into detention facility
Lucy Madie Mathews - violation of probation
September 15
William Shane Black - aggravated assault/on person 65 years of age or older
Mardreobn Taforrest Gatlin - violation or probation
Nicholas Allen Girardot - traffic offense/DUI alcohol or drugs, 1st offense
September 16
Taurus Ternear Black - cocaine-sell/within 1000 ft. worship or business, schII, cocaine-sell/within 1000 ft. worship or busioness schII
James Whittaker - assault/intent threat to do violence
September 17
Lisa Marie Godwin - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Joshua Greene - resist officer/obstruct without violence, disorderly intoxication/disorder intox public place cause disturbance
James Timothy Sapp - driving while licence suspended, 3rd or subsq offense, narcotic equipment-possess/drug paraphernalia advertise
September 18
Reynaldo Sanchez-Vasquez - battery/touch or strike, resist officer/obstruct without violence

LIBERTY COUNTY
September 11
Richard Troy Durden - public order crimes-harass tease interfere police fire SAR animal
September 12
James Manning - serving weekends
September 13
Julie Dunklin - petit theft
September 15
Shania Dawn O’Bannon - holding for Gulf
Ashley Nicole Scruggs - holding for Gulf
James P. Tucker - serving weekends
Timothy Allen King - serving weekends
Catherine Reanna Martina - holding for Gulf
Margaret Denise Jenkins - serving weekends
September 16
Jacquelyn Diane Faircloth - battery-touch or strike, damage property-criminal mischief over 200 dollars under 1000 dollars
Bonnie Hysmith - larc-grand theft 300 less than 5k dollars, forgery of - alter bank bill note check draft, pass counterfeited-bank bill check draft note

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 