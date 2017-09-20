Sheriff's Log for 9-20-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
September 11
Louis Cameron Rogers - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
September 12
Alec Austin Wagner - out of state-fug-ref/fugitive from justice
Mathew Scott Wiggins - possess methamphetamine, narcotic equipment possession and or use
Michael John Mancuso - driving while license suspended, 2nd offense, reckless driving, 1st offense
September 13
Joshua Michael Montgomery - violation of probation
Jessica Marie Simmons - violation of probation, violation of probation
Bruce Lynn Brake withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Howard Leon Burke - violation of probation
Allen Bert Dickenson - violation of probation, smuggle contraband/introduce into detention facility
Lucy Madie Mathews - violation of probation
September 15
William Shane Black - aggravated assault/on person 65 years of age or older
Mardreobn Taforrest Gatlin - violation or probation
Nicholas Allen Girardot - traffic offense/DUI alcohol or drugs, 1st offense
September 16
Taurus Ternear Black - cocaine-sell/within 1000 ft. worship or business, schII, cocaine-sell/within 1000 ft. worship or busioness schII
James Whittaker - assault/intent threat to do violence
September 17
Lisa Marie Godwin - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Joshua Greene - resist officer/obstruct without violence, disorderly intoxication/disorder intox public place cause disturbance
James Timothy Sapp - driving while licence suspended, 3rd or subsq offense, narcotic equipment-possess/drug paraphernalia advertise
September 18
Reynaldo Sanchez-Vasquez - battery/touch or strike, resist officer/obstruct without violence
