James Wilbur “Jim” Hussey, age 81, passed away at home on September 5, 2017 following a short illness.
After retiring, he returned to Marianna and opened Jim’s CB & Radio Shop. He was a member of the Gold Wing Rider’s Association Chapter Unit of Dothan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James William Hussey and Treaster (Conrad) Hussey; one brother, Tommy Hussey and two sisters, Jean Jeter and Sybil Brogdon.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Sue (Crawford) Hussey; his son, Roger Dale Hussey, of Keiser, Arkansas; daughter, Diane Hussey Frankavitz, of Dacula, Georgia; granddaughter, Jennifer Frankavitz and grandson, Neil Frankavitz.
Blended family by Sue Hussey is Kenneth Melvin, Denise Deese (Mark) of Graceville, and Darlene Sallas of Marianna; grandchildren, Casey White (Mike), Brian Ryals, Jessie Ryals, Dustin Walters (Crystal), D.J. Walters (Jessica), Crystal Hood (Garret), B.J. Worley (Anna), Harley Deese, Tonya Odom (Jarad) and nine great-grand-children; siblings, Joyce Prince of Leesburg, Georgia and Marie Padgett (Joe) of Marianna and Lynwood Hussey (Sandra) of Warner Robins, Georgia; and a sister-in-law, Julia Capps of Blountstown.
Funeral services were held on Friday, September 8th, 10:00 a.m. at Eastside Baptist Church in Marianna with Pastor John Rollyson and Donnie Hussey officiating. A visitation was held Thursday, September 7thfrom 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church.
Those wishing may contribute to Emerald Coast Hospice, 4374 Lafayette Street, Marianna, FL 32446 or the Eastside Baptist Church Building Fund, 4785 Highway 90, Marianna, FL 32446.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449. You may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.