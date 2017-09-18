Alvin Clay Williford

Mr. Alvin Clay Williford, age 82, of Altha, FL, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2017, in Marianna, FL.

Alvin was born on January 20, 1935, in Altha, FL to Alvin and Josephine (Boggs) Williford. Alvin worked in Calhoun County doing odd jobs. He had lived in Calhoun County, Florida for most of his life.
He is survived by: a son, Greg Williford, of Altha, FL; 4 daughters, Terri Mathis, of Panama City, FL, Darlene Folsom and husband, Larry of Marianna, FL, Gwen Turner, of Altha, FL, Wande Jackson, of Washington State; a brother, Winchell Williford and wife, Denise of Nebraska; 6 sisters, Karen Callaway, of Marianna, FL, Sylvia Veal, of Bay Minette, AL, Josie Lay, of Marianna, FL, Sonja Miller, of Altha, FL, Pam Porter, of Marianna, FL, Dawn Burke, of Marianna, FL; 8 grandchildren, Stephanie, Selena, Leif, Melissa, Christy, Michelle, Teava, and Chris; several great-grandchildren.
There are no funeral services planned at this time, memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.
