Marilyn Lanell Sumner, age 52, passed away in Gainesville Saturday, September 9, 2017.
Marilyn was born in Quincy on October 25, 1964. Her family lived in Bristol until 1976 when the family moved to Newberry, Florida. She was a 1982 graduate of Newberry High School. She moved to Gainesville in 1985, where she resided the remaining years of her life.
She was a Records Coordinator for Kindred Health Care for twenty-six years. She was a long-time member of Westside Baptist Church, where she enjoyed worshipping the Lord, singing in the choir, and assisting with the children’s choir. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as being an avid Gator fan, and she also loved to shop.
She is survived by her parents, Tommy and Louise Sumner of Bristol; brothers, Wayne Sumner and wife, Ebby of Bristol, Roger Sumner and wife, Jessie of Lake City; twin sister, Carolyn Wright and husband, Curtis of Gainesville; nephews, William Sumner of Campbellton, Jonathan Sumner and wife, Tiffany of Dade City; nieces, Kaitlin Sumner of Lake City, Amanda Canterberry and husband, Andrew of Citra, Ivey Correa and husband, Jeffery of Ocala; great nephews, Reece Jackson, Luke Sumner, Nathan and Cody Canterberry, and Aiden Thursby.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. ET at Lake Mystic Cemetery with Reverend Jerry Chumley officiating.
Adams Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.