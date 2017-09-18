Zackery Lance Porter, age 32, of Clarksville, FL passed away Saturday, September 9, 2017 from injuries received in an automobile accident in Gulf County.
Zackery was born in Panama City, FL on May 3, 1985 to Jimmy Porter and Lisa (McCoy) Porter and had lived in Clarksville all of his life. He was a Supervisor for Arizona Chemical Company and served in the United States Air Force for two years. He was a 2003 graduate of Altha High School and was a member of Clarksville Baptist Church. Zackery was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Broward McCoy and his paternal grandparents, Elmer and Alma Porter.
Survivors include, his parents, Jimmy Porter and Lisa (McCoy) Porter of Clarksville, FL; maternal grandmother, Kathy McCoy of Clarksville, FL; aunts and uncles, Jimmy McCoy of Panama City, FL, Vickie Carlisle of Sumter, SC, Raelene McCoy of Marianna, FL; and several cousins.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 1:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Glynn Dunham, Reverend Marvin Nichols, Reverend Roland Gilliland, Reverend Tim Sanders, Reverend John Hagan and Reverend Jeff Powell officiating. Interment followed in Clarksville Baptist Church Cemetery in Clarksville, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.