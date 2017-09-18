David W. Koepke, age 76, of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2017 in Panama City.
Born in Verndale, Montana, July 20, 1941, David was the son of the late Erick Walter and Marie (Felty) Koepke. He lived most of his life in Clarksville and was in construction work.
Survivors include his wife, Lilia Koepke of Clarksville; two sons, David Steven Koepke and wife, Pam of Walker, Louisiana and Walter Jay Koepke and wife, Lisa of Wewahitchka; two grandchildren, Jill Leann Koepke and Alexis Koepke; two great-grandchildren, Miller James Richbourgh and Maleah Ann Koepke; and a sister, Marilyn (Koepke) Richardson of New Orleans.
Memorialization is by cremation.
