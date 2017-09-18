Rachel Michelle Shaw age 31 of Altha, FL passed away Sunday September 10, 2017 in Marianna, FL.
She was a homemaker and of the Christian Faith and had lived in Calhoun County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her Father Steven Barber.
She is survived by her mother, Kimberly Roderick of Story, AK; her husband, Shaun Marcus Shaw of Altha, FL; 1 son, Bryson Atrayu Dale Shaw of Altha, FL; 3 daughters, Destiny Bridges of Blountstown, FL, Mary Bridges of Blountstown, FL, Auhonna Shaw of Altha, FL; 1 sister, Amy Barber of Altha, FL; maternal grandmother, Mary Alice Fleming of Story, AK; mother-in-law, Dale Shaw of Blountstown, FL.
Funeral services were held Monday, September 18, 2017 at 11:00 AM (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown, FL, with Pastor Kevin Yoder and Pastor Dustin Malphurs officiating. Interment followed at Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown, Fl.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.