Alicia Malagon, age 76, of Fountain passed away August 26, 2017 in Blountstown.
Born in Havana, Cuba, June 20, 1941, Alicia is survived by her son, Carlos Lopez of Stuart, Florida; her daughter, Alicia Mantecon of Fountain; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held Thursday, August 31 at Vista Memorial Gardens in Miami Lakes, Florida. A church service will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church in Fountain on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 9:00 a.m.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.