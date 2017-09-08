Gerald Francis Frisbee, age 75, of Kinard passed away Monday, September 4, 2017 in Blountstown.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri, August 27, 1942, Gerald was the son of the late Emmett Lyle and Agnes Marie (Rippert) Frisbee. He proudly served as a Medic in the United States Air Force until his military retirement.
In addition to his parents, Gerald was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Glenn Frisbee.
Survivors include his wife, Hattie of Kinard; a daughter, Karen Niedzwiec and her husband, Kevin of Marianna; a granddaughter, Kaitlin Niedzwiec; four brothers, Richard J. Frisbee of Rolla, Missouri, Daniel Emmett Frisbee of St. Louis, Missouri, Stanley Dean Frisbee of St. James, Missouri, and Timothy Lee Frisbee of St. Louis, Missouri; and a sister, Nancy Margaret Thomas of St. Louis.
Funeral services will be held in Tallahassee National Cemetery, Monday, September 11, 1:00 p.m. ET.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.