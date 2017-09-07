Altha School adopts new member

Altha School added a new member to the family this past week, and it wasn't a baaaaad idea!
Altha FFA received an orphaned Barbados Lamb by the name of Mocha. Mocha has quickly became a school favorite!
Some of Mocha's favorite activities include visiting the elementary kids, spending the night with responsible AG students, and nibbling on shoelaces.
Mocha will be the father of Altha FFA's future Barbados sheep herd, as the AG program plans to later purchase two females. Keep up with the happenings of Mocha on Instagram @adventureswithmocha