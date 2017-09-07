Local students make Chipola’s Dean’s List

MARIANNA—A total of 224 students made the Chipola College Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Summer I and II Terms 2017.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, a student must take 12 or more semester hours of courses and make an average of 3.25 (B+) to 4.0 (A) in all courses.
Students who made perfect averages of 4.0—straight A’s—and their hometowns are:
Altha—
Breeanna Bennett, Brandee Eady, Jenny Liffick, Amberly Moseley, Caylynn Reeder, Chaddie Sapp.
Blountstown—
Abby Bailey, Carlee Barfield, Emily Barragan, Anna Hassig, Morgan Leonard, Madelynn Lytle, Weston Schrock, Jennifer Snowden, Kaylin Weiler.
Bristol—
Brooke Revell.
Gosford—
Mary Brown.
Students who earned grade point averages ranging from 3.25(B+) to 3.99 (A) and their hometowns are:
Altha—
Brian Gay, Melody Holt, Joseph King, Rachel Margrill, Samantha Nichols, Sebastian Skidmore, Valerie Taylor.
Blountstown—
Sofia Coley, Miranda Coxwell, Jessica Hill, Jessica Metcalf, Arizona Phinney, Rachel Williams.
Bristol—
Kobe Burch, Amber Finch, Julie Lyons, Melinda Sellers.
Clarksville—
Sarah Hall, Savannah Stephens.
Gosford—
Craig Millette.