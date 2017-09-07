Tigers fall to AAA Fla. High, 35-21

Sawyer’s first touchdown came as Blountstown looked poised to take the early lead. On their first possession, Blountstown gambled and went for it on a 4th and goal from the 2 yard line. Florida High’s Sawyer picked off a Tiger pass at the goal line and returned it 100 yards for the Seminole’s 7-0 lead with 3:11 left in the first quarter. Not to be deterred the Tiger offense responded with a 7 play 65 yard drive. A 7 yard Trevin Smith run would tie the score at 7 on the first play of the 2nd quarter. After back-to-back punts the Seminoles would score on a 39 yard reception and grab the 14-7 lead with 6:32 left in the half. The Tiger offense would answer again with a 9 play 69 yard drive capped by a Jar’kevis Bess 3 yard run. That score tied the game at 14 with 1:45 left in the half. However, the Seminoles would not go quietly into the locker room. Facing a 2nd and 20 from their own 16 yard line, Seminole QB Bryson Hill would hit Sawyer on a 15 yard crossing route. Sawyer made the catch and was apparently tackled to force a third down with the clock running to end the half. However, the referee’s ruled that Sawyer fell on top of the Tiger tackler and did no make contact with the ground. Sawyer popped up from the arms of the would-be tackler and raced 84 yards down the right sideline for the Seminole score with :22 left before the half. The referee-aided score gave the Seminoles the 21-14 halftime lead.
The Tigers received the second half kick off and would tie the game at 21 with a Denzel Washington 1 yard run after an 8 play 65 yard drive. The Tiger defense stood strong and forced a Seminole punt on their next possession. The Tigers looked to take the ball over in Seminole territory but the punt return was fumbled away giving the ball right back to the Seminoles. Florida High would take the Blountstown miscue and control of the game with their ensuing 11 play 61 yard drive. On the second play of the fourth quarter, Kevin Sawyer scored on 4th down on a misdirection pitch to the left and walked in from 7 yards out. The Seminoles would take the lead at 28-21. The Tiger offense sputtered the rest of the way and Sawyer would score for Florida High on a 46 yard run after Blountstown turned the ball over on downs with 4:15 left in the game. The final Sawyer score would hand the Seminoles the 35-21 victory. Blountstown would move into Florida High territory with 2:30 left in the game but fumble the ball and game away at the Seminole 35 yard line.
The Tiger offense moved the ball well at times but could not overcome the -2 turnover ratio. The Seminoles would score 14 points off of three Tiger turnovers. Tiger QB Trent Peacock would finish the night going 8-12 for 80 yards. Denzel Washington and Trevin Smith ran for 47 yards each. Peacock chipped in 41 yards on the ground. Trevin Smith led the Tiger receivers with 5 catches for 52 yards. Kevon Godwin caught 2 passes for 28 yards. Jar’Kevis Bess paced the Tiger defense with 13 tackles. Tucker Jordan chipped in 12 tackles with Kentrell Lawson and Kevon Godwin finishing with 10 tackles each. James Shores would connect on 3 of 3 extra point attempts.
The Tigers (1-1) with host Class 4A Marianna (0-2) this Friday night. Marianna lost a heartbreaker to Port St. Joe last week in overtime 7-6. Marianna also lost in week 1 to Chipley 21-17. Game time in Blountstown this Friday night will be 7:00 PM CT.