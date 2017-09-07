School Board finds solution for Security Officer for Carr School

Officer Erika Whitfield began filling the role as School Security Officer at Carr School within the first week of school, thanks to the relentless pursuit for a solution and quick action of the School Board. The Superintendent of Schools for Calhoun County, Mr. Ralph Yoder, stated, “The safety and security of our students and staff are of the utmost importance to us. Additionally, given the distance Carr school is from where other school resource officers are stationed, as well as law enforcement headquarters, we felt that it was critical to have law enforcement presence on school grounds.”
Chief Mark Mallory presented 3 options to the City Officials as to how the funded position could be filled. “After the Blountstown City Council agreed to provide an officer to serve and protect the students and staff at Blountstown Elementary School, we felt it was prudent and logical to give the BPD the first option to provide coverage at Carr School. The Blountstown City Council graciously agreed to contract with the Calhoun County School Board to provide a School Safety Officer at Carr School”, Mr. Yoder provided as their reasoning for choosing the option that placed Officer Whitfield on the premises at Carr. Mr. Yoder also stated that they will continue to encourage our legislative delegation to keep the funding for these officers at the forefront by making this issue a priority for the upcoming legislative session.
Officer Whitfield has enjoyed many things about her time as the School Security Officer for Carr School, to include getting to know the students and the staff, fostering positive relations between the community and law enforcement, and providing a safe environment for everyone on campus. “It is very important to me that I can be there to keep them safe if it is ever needed. I want to show them that police are there to help and protect, and teach them about police officers. Not to mention, it's very exciting showing the kids that girls can be police officers too.”
Students and staff are able to rest assured, knowing they are being watched over by a diligent and caring law enforcement officer, allowing them to fully focus on teaching and learning. A tremendous thanks to all involved in making this happen, and keeping our schools safe for our children.