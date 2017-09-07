Floridians Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Thousands of volunteers from across the country, especially from neighboring states, ran rescue routes throughout the 170+ mile loop around Houston, pulling residents and their pets from the deadly floods. First responders and every able bodied volunteer on the scene prevented the death toll from climbing, and worked tirelessly around the clock to save all in need, displaying the true heart of the American spirit of love and compassion for one another. In a time when our country has faced such division, the treacherous rains of Hurricane Harvey have only seemed to strengthen our resolve to rise above and operate in unity to do what needed to be done, setting aside all differences and simply fighting for humanity.
Calhoun and Liberty County residents have also responded to the call for help and have organized a number of supply collection efforts to assist those in Texas as they begin the recovery process. With supply collections being led by both WR Toler School and Blountstown High School football, the spirit of unity persist with a joint effort led by the Calhoun and Liberty Sheriff’s Office.
Tim Revell, the liaison between Franklin County Sheriff Department and ours, prompted the joint efforts for other SDs to follow. The Calhoun and Liberty Sheriff’s Departments, the Blountstown PD, and the Altha PD have been collecting supplies from their respective residents, and combining them at the drop off point at the corner of HWY 20 and HWY 71 in the center of town. An anonymous donor identified a trailer and will also provide the truck that will haul the goods collected to Texas once the trailer is full, which is estimated to be around Friday.
Sheriff Kimbrel and Sheriff White both expressed their gratitude for the kindness and generosity of those who have given, and for the constant prayers of our residents If you would like to donate toward these efforts, the requested item list is as follows: Cases of water, canned goods, baby items, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, dry foods that take little or no preparation, toothbrushes, toothpaste, baby formula, pop top lid on all canned foods, toilet paper, paper towels, Dawn soap (specifically DAWN), Clorox wipes/bleach (for cleaning), mosquito spray, towels (all sizes), baby wipes, tampon/pads, soap/shampoo, latex gloves for cleaning, deodorant, First Aid Kits (bandaid/alcohol/neosporin), Socks, Ziploc bags (quart size)
Please note that all donations must be new and in their original packaging.