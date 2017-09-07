Blountstown Women’s Club earns National creativity award

Women from all over the United States recently gathered, at the 2017 General Federation of Women’s Club conference, to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of their fellow members. During the awards banquet of the conference, held in Palm Springs, CA, attendees were awed by the extent of community improvement accomplished through their volunteer service. The Unity in Diversity foundation, of the 127 year old organization, supports the varied passions of all members. Community Service Project areas include Arts, Conservation, Education, Home Life, International Outreach and Public Issues.
Upon review, the executive Vice President for the Florida Federation of Women’s Clubs (FFWC) selected the Blountstown Women’s Club (BWC) report for nationals. Despite the stiff competition among states with total club membership over 4000, the BWC claimed the creativity award for their advancement of Legislative and Public Policy.
Members concentrated their efforts to inform and protect Calhoun County from the possibility of hydraulic fracturing. Frequent communication with elected officials, movie screenings, a river rally and a petition drive resulted in the Blountstown City Council protecting its citizens by passing a resolution to ban fracking. When interviewed the FFWC President stated, “Of all the awards earned by the clubs in Florida, the tireless efforts of the 22 members in Blountstown meant the most to me.”
The Blountstown Women’s Club meets at noon monthly at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement. If interested please contact a member for details. For more information on the state organization visit gfwcflorida.org