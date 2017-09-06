Mr. Kenneth Coppock age 67 of Marianna, FL went to be with the lord September 3, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.
He was born January, 30 1950 in Phoenix Arizona, moving from Arizona to Florida in 2003. Kenneth retired from Jackson Hospital as a janitor. He was of the Christian faith. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Ester Coppock, one half-sister Bonnie Dassow.
She is survived by:
One brother David Coppock and his wife Kay of Clarskville, FL
Three nieces: Donna Johnson of Dothan, AL
Regina Coppock of Cottondale, FL
Rebekah Roy of Clarksville, FL
One nephew, Timothy Coppock of Sneads, FL
Two half-sisters, Marilyn Howell Wheat Ridge, CO
Isabelle Gates of Wheat Ridge, CO
Several great nieces and nephews
One great-great nephew
Memorialization will be by cremation. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.