Sheriff's Log for 09-06-17

Wednesday, September 6. 2017
CALHOUN COUNTY
August 27
Jennifer Michelle Allen - violation of probation
Curtis Huie - battery/touch or strike
August 28
Charles Randolph Corbin, Jr. - out of county warrant
Gary Bernard Jordan - contempt of court/violation injunction protection domestyic violence, violation of conditional release
Zachary Shane Mears - drug possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use
Maria Rena Thurman - drugs-sell/sell methamphetamine, nonmoving traffic vio/drive while license suspended, 1st offense
August 29
Carina Bautista-Lopez - nonmoving traffic vio/operate motor vehicle w/o valid license
Michael Wayne Harmon - out of county warrant
August 30
Amy Dyanne Jackson - out of county warrant
John Michael West - violation of probation
August 31
Rebecca Marie Barefoot - out of county warrant
Ashley Dianne Burns - violation of probation
James Lucas Kirkland - VOP



LIBERTY COUNTY
August 29
Darrious L. Parker - possession of weapon-or ammo by convicted Fla. felon
August 30
Penny Ramos - resist officer with violence
August 31
Amy Jackson - give false ID to law enforcement officer
Jessica Turner -
Chad Woodard - battery-touch or strike
September 1
Jimmy L. Glass - battery-touch or strike
Jimmy Graham - battery-by person detained in prison or jail facility
Margaret Denise Jenkins - serving weekends
Timothy Allen King - serving weekends
James Manning - serving weekends
Michael David Sewell - withhold support-non support of children or spouse
James P. Tucker - serving weekends
September 2
Emily Maleah Hatfield - drugs-possess-control substance with prescription, drug equip-possess-and or use
Arthur Gene Boone, Jr. - drug equip-possess-and or use, drugs-possess-controlled substance without prescription
Patricia Marsha Karim - larc-grand cheft $300 less than 5K dollars
September 4
Chrystan Paige Davidson - in for court
