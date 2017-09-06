CALHOUN COUNTY
August 27
Jennifer Michelle Allen - violation of probation
Curtis Huie - battery/touch or strike
August 28
Charles Randolph Corbin, Jr. - out of county warrant
Gary Bernard Jordan - contempt of court/violation injunction protection domestyic violence, violation of conditional release
Zachary Shane Mears - drug possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use
Maria Rena Thurman - drugs-sell/sell methamphetamine, nonmoving traffic vio/drive while license suspended, 1st offense
August 29
Carina Bautista-Lopez - nonmoving traffic vio/operate motor vehicle w/o valid license
Michael Wayne Harmon - out of county warrant
August 30
Amy Dyanne Jackson - out of county warrant
John Michael West - violation of probation
August 31
Rebecca Marie Barefoot - out of county warrant
Ashley Dianne Burns - violation of probation
James Lucas Kirkland - VOP
Sheriff's Log for 09-06-17
