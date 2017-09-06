Andy Johnson, age 59, of Altha passed away suddenly on Sunday, September 3, 2017 in Blountstown.
Andy lived a good part of his life in Altha and was an active member of Travelers Rest Free Will Baptist Church in Clarksville. He was preceded in death by his mom, Bertie Lee Protuck and sister, Joann Davis.
He is survived by his wife of forty years, Marie; his children, Andrew (fiancé Angela) of Blountstown; Amy Helms (Geoffrey) of Panama City and Jacob of Altha. He enjoyed being PaPaw to Blakely, Parker, Landon and Gideon. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Susie (Thomas) and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, September 6 at 2:00 p.m. at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Austin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will be at Travelers Rest Cemetery following the service.
Adams Funeral is assisting with arrangements. You may offer condolences to the family online at adamsfh.com.