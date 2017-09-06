Minnie V. Millender, age 87, of Franklin County passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2017.
Born in Telogia, July 28, 1930, Minnie was the daughter of the late Mavis and Katie (Wilson) Varnes. She was a lifelong resident of Franklin County and was a member of Eastpoint Church of God. She was a bookkeeper who loved God, the beach, fishing, and adored her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Millender; her grandson, Brett Millender; three brothers, Cecil, Ellis, and Julian Varnes; two sisters, Francis Stephens and Maggie Weikleenget.
Survivors include her daughters, Marsha Watson (and her husband John, deceased) of Tallassee and Susan Reeder and her husband, Howard of Apalachicola; her son, Randy Millender of Eastpoint; grandchildren, Heath Watson, Ashley Watson Shiver, Joshua Watson, Mike Watson, Chad Zingarelli, Melanie Zingarelli, Andrea Reeder Amison, Kevin Reeder, Kenny Reeder, Randi Marie Millender, and Peyton Millender; great-grandchildren, Jocelynn Watson, Harper Watson, Ramsey Shiver, Cole Shiver, Ella Shiver, Kyla Watson, John David Watson, Jared Zingarelli, Emily Zingarelli, Schuyler Donahoe, Reese Cargil, Tanner Amison, Ashton Amison, Josh Reeder, Adrianna Reeder, Ann Marie Reeder, Leah Reeder, Bradley Page, and Brett B. Millender; great-great-grandchildren, Hallie Kate Zingarelli and Athena Reeder; a brother, Neil Varnes and his wife, Betty of Wewahitchka; and a sister, Kathleen Brown (and her husband, Jerry, deceased) of Jacksonville.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. ET at Eastpoint Church of God. Interment followed in Eastpoint Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.