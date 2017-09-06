Mr. George Benjamin Gay, age 81, of Altha, FL passed away Monday, August 28, 2017 in Panama City.
Ben was born on September 22, 1935 in Jackson County to George Lesley Gay and Bessie (Aaron) Gay and had lived in Altha all of his life. He was a retired farmer and in later years worked at the Altha Farmers Coop. Ben served in the United States Army National Guard. He truly loved baking Pecan and Peanut Pies for all his friends and family. Ben was preceded in death by his wife, Malvenia Gay, 3 sons, George Thomas Gay and Eugene Lesley Gay and Wesley Benjamin Gay.
Survivors include: 3 sons, Allen Grant Gay of Altha, FL, James Harrell Gay of Marianna, FL, Lamar Andrew Gay of Altha, FL; 3 daughters, Malvenia Lorene Smith of Altha, FL, Shirley Ruth Thornsbury and husband, David of High Point, NC. Janice, Raylene Lee and husband, Ronnie of Gloucester, VA; 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday, September 1, 2017 at 11:00 am (CST) at Altha First Baptist Church with Reverend Jim McIntosh and Reverend Brandon Witt officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.