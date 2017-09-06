Larry Richard Clark

Wednesday, September 6. 2017
Larry Richard Clark, age 73, of Bristol passed away Friday, September 1, 2017.

Larry was born in Salem, Indiana, February 25, 1944, to the late Lawrence and Thelma (Altemeyer) Clark. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Viet Nam War.
Survivors include his wife, Ann of Bristol; his son, James Clark and his wife, Shirley of Hosford; two daughters, Sherri Allen and Lisa Ziagerllia, both of Apalachicola; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Carol Purtell of Bristol, Sheila Hutton of Crawfordville, and Glena Coldiron of Tallahassee.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.
