Louise Carls, age 83, of Blountstown passed away Friday, September 1, 2017 in Blountstown.
Louise was born in Blountstown, October 15, 1933, to the late Dutch and Viola (Boyett) Jourdan. She was a homemaker and in her spare time she loved to fish. Louise was of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her parents Dutch and Viola Jourdan; her husband, Manley V. Carls; two sons, Lonnie Davis, Sr. and Joe Price; two sisters, Myrlene Smith and Virie Drew; and a step-sister, Ollie V. Hathaway.
Survivors include her son, Donald Jourdan and his wife, Ann of Blountstown; seven grandchildren, Scott McDaniel and his wife, Natalie, John Jourdan and his wife, Stephanie, Lonnie Davis, Jr., Nannette Bateman and her husband, Brian, Michael Davis and his wife, Kathie, Amanda McClendon, and Missy Price; many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 6 at the Adams Funeral Home with Pastor Francis Carlisle officiating. Interment followed in Nettle Ridge Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.