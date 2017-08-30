Mrs. Sandra Kaye Tyus, age 65, of Grand Ridge, FL passed away Friday, August 25, 2017 in Marianna.
Sandra was born on February 27, 1952 in Donaldsonville, GA to Gordon Blighton and Ethel (Yon) Blighton. She resided in Greenwood, FL until 1999 when she and her husband moved to Grand Ridge, FL. Sandra was 1971 graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from the Florida State Hospital with over 20 years of service. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Blighton and Ethel (Yon) Blighton, 2 brothers, Larry and Roy Blighton.
Survivors include, her husband, Ed Tyus of Grand Ridge, FL; a daughter, Melissa Gordon and husband, Jimmy of Malone, FL; a son, Kevin Dunaway and wife, Karen of Bristol, FL; step-son, Ryan Tyus and wife, Kayla of Sneads, Fl; six grandchildren, Kaytlyn and Tyler Gordon; Emily and Logan Dunaway; J.R. and Gage Tyus; sister, Sylvia Mercer and husband, Harry of Dellwood, FL; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial services were held Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 1:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Murry officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant Care, 4215 Kelson Ave. Suite E. Marianna, FL 32446.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.