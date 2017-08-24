By Michael DeVuyst
CHIPLEY- The Chipley Tigers opened the game with a 94 yard kick off return for a touchdown and an 8-0 lead but it was all Blountstown after that as the visitors dominated the game with a 42-14 victory. Blountstown’s JV played the 1st quarter, giving way to the varsity the rest of the way. The varsity action started with Blountstown’s Trevin Smith scoring on a 34 yard run set up by a Kevon Godwin interception. Blountstown would score again on their next possession this time through the air as QB Trent Peacock hit a wide-open Alex Valdez for a 47 yard catch. The half ended with a Chipley score on the last play of the half on a 9 yard TD pass cutting the Chipley deficit to 20-14.
Head Coach Greg Jordan discusses the next play with quarterback Trent Peacock and Trevin Smith.
Tigers crush Chipley in Classic, 42-14
