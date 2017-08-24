Head Coach Greg Jordan discusses the next play with quarterback Trent Peacock and Trevin Smith.

Tigers crush Chipley in Classic, 42-14

Thursday, August 24. 2017
By Michael DeVuyst

CHIPLEY- The Chipley Tigers opened the game with a 94 yard kick off return for a touchdown and an 8-0 lead but it was all Blountstown after that as the visitors dominated the game with a 42-14 victory. Blountstown’s JV played the 1st quarter, giving way to the varsity the rest of the way. The varsity action started with Blountstown’s Trevin Smith scoring on a 34 yard run set up by a Kevon Godwin interception. Blountstown would score again on their next possession this time through the air as QB Trent Peacock hit a wide-open Alex Valdez for a 47 yard catch. The half ended with a Chipley score on the last play of the half on a 9 yard TD pass cutting the Chipley deficit to 20-14.

It was all Blountstown in the second half as they scored on all three of their possessions. Denzel Washington scored on a 19 yard pass from Peacock and Washington scored the 2-point conversion on a run. Gabe McClellan hauled in an 8 yard pass from Peacock and JaTaveion Reed scored on a 49 yard run. Kicker James Shores chipped in 2 of 3 extra points to round out the 42-14 final score. The Tiger defense was led by Jar’Kevis Bess, Nathan Hunter, Tinorio Ziggler and Kentrell Lawson.
Trevin Smith follows the blocking of Gabe McClellan (42) and Cody Barfield (55).


Blountstown will travel to Graceville this Friday for the season opener for both teams. Graceville finished the 2016 season with a 7-5 record making it the second round of the playoffs. Game time in Graceville will be 7:00 PM CDT.
