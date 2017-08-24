Altha School welcomes Meteorologist Ryan Michaels

This past Monday, Altha students, along with the rest of the country experienced "Eclipse Mania"!
Not only did the students and teachers get to experience Science first hand, Channel 7 meteorologist, Ryan Michaels, and reporter, Shelly Campbell were on hand to capture this exciting event. There was a live mid-day broadcast from the "Commons Area" featuring Mr. Kevin Hand's Physics class and especially Amberly Moseley and Hunter McLendon who volunteered to be interviewed.
Michaels talked in the gym about what the solar eclipse was and how it happens along with showing a safety video. While grades 4th through 12th were in the gym, grades Kindergarten through 3rd watched live feeds from the safety of their classrooms as the eclipse made its way across the nation. After Michaels spoke, grades 4 - 12 assembled into the commons area to watch the eclipse. Some students were even interviewed about what they would tell their children about the event.
We would like to say a special thanks to Mr. Yoder and the school board for providing us the Solar Eclipse Glasses and to Mrs. Sue Price for allowing classes to participate.
We're already looking forward to 2045 & 2052 when Calhoun County will be in the path of totality!