BHS Homecoming Oct. 2

Blountstown High School has already started gearing up to celebrate their 2017 Homecoming which will take place the first week of October. BHS is pleased to announce the 2017 homecoming theme: “There’s No Place Like BHS Homecoming!”
Starting off on Monday, October 2, 2017, we will have “Welcome to Kansas” day, where students will dress up in their favorite country attire. Flannels, boots, Levis and Cowboy hats are the go to dress items for this day. That afternoon, it will be Movie Monday. All BHS students will go to the auditorium Monday afternoon to watch “The Wizard of OZ”. Student Government will be providing popcorn and drinks for everyone. Watch out for that Wicked Witch of the West!! That night our BHS Volleyball girls will be traveling to Port St. Joe to compete against the Sharks starting at 5pm central. We encourage all who can to make the trip to St. Joe to support our girls.
Tuesday, October 3, 2017, will be “A Storm is Coming” day. The students will dress in their class colors for the day. The colors for classes are: Seniors, red; Juniors, black; Sophomores, white; and Freshmen, green. Tuesday afternoon, at 1:30 pm, all classes will report to the gym to compete in the Mega Relay. The grades will compete against each other in a series of fun obstacles to see who reigns supreme. The class winner of the competition then gets to compete against the faculty.
Wednesday, October 3, 2017, will be “The Great Wizard Wednesday.” Students can show off their smart, nerdy looks with glasses and suspenders or their wizarding genius with wands and capes! At 1:45pm that afternoon, students will report to the gym again for an afternoon fun. Later that afternoon, the BHS girls volleyball team will compete against Bozeman at home starting at 3pm. Come join us in supporting our girls.
Thursday, October 4, 2017, will be “Which Witch is Witch” day. This is twin day, when you and a partner, or a group of your best buds, come dressed alike. You can be a witch or you can be whatever you choose. The main idea is to dress alike with someone. That afternoon at 1 pm the students will gather in the auditorium for the annual Tiger’s Growl! We are sorry to say that only BHS students are invited to this event, as our new auditorium seats only 300. If you would like to buy a DVD of the event you may contact BHS the week after homecoming. On Thursday night, the community bonfire will take place at the BHS campus. We will have free hotdogs, hamburgers, chips and sodas for all. We will light the bonfire at dark and throw the Bucks in the fire. Please come out and join us in roasting the Bozeman Bucks!
Friday, October 6, 2017, will be “Tiger Pride” day and the annual parade which will start at 12:45 pm this year. The parade route will be the same as last year (starting and ending at our new campus on HWY. 69). We do not suggest that anyone try to walk the whole parade, instead only walk certain sections of the parade route. If you would like to be included in the parade, please call BHS at 674-5724 to sign up. The crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen will be on the football field during the pre-game celebration at 6:25 pm on Friday night. The Homecoming football game will start at 7 pm against the Bozeman Bucks. Please come out to cheer our Tigers on to victory!
We invite you, the community, to share in our Homecoming spirit! Join us in our celebration of Homecoming, because there really is no place like BHS!