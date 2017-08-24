BHS Homecoming Court announced

The 2017 – 2018 BHS Homecoming Court is as follows:
Flower Girl and Crown Bearer:
not picked yet
Representing the 9th grade:
Cydnee Eubanks and Brody Hall
Representing the 10th grade:
Karissa Detweiler and Pola McCloud
Representing the 11th grade:
Aliya Everett and Kentrell Lawson
Representing the 12th grade:
Paxton Blair
Grayson Burns
Sofia Coley
Reyna Morales
Jamal Howard
Nathan Hunter
Tucker Jordan
Brett Phinney
King and Queen Candidates are:
Taniyah Brown
Yasmin Martinez
Destiny Williams
Jamarious “Doot” Engram
Gabe McClellan
Denzel Washington
Homecoming flower girl, crown bearer sought
Nominations are being accepted for the crown bearer and flower girl for the upcoming BHS homecoming coronation. Any kindergarten student at Blountstown Elementary or Carr school is eligible. To nominate someone, drop off the child’s name, photo, and phone number at the BHS front office no later than Thursday, September 7, 2017 at noon.