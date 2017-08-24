Sheriff's Log for 08/24/2017

CALHOUN COUNTY
August 16
Charles Lester Hall - sex offense/attempted sexual battery
James Darrell Hall - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, resist offer/obstruct w/o violence, evidence-destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical, violation of probation
Andrew Curtis Neel - violation of probation
Samuel Kyle Page - out of county warrant
August 17
Steven Eugene Keithy - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Ronnie Brandon Pitts - violation of probation
August 18
James Robert Faircloth - evidence-destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical, violation of probation
Lynn Marie Kearce - narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use, resist officer/obstruct w/o violence, violation of probation
Jane Monica Willis - drug-possess/possess methamphetamine, resist officer/obstruct w/o violence
August 19
Michael Edward Hand - disorderly conduct
Johnathan Ryan McPherson - nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 1st offense
August 20
Lucy Walker Mathews - nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 1st offense
