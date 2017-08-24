Sheriff's Log for 08/24/2017

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Thursday, August 24. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
August 16
Charles Lester Hall - sex offense/attempted sexual battery
James Darrell Hall - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, resist offer/obstruct w/o violence, evidence-destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical, violation of probation
Andrew Curtis Neel - violation of probation
Samuel Kyle Page - out of county warrant
August 17
Steven Eugene Keithy - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Ronnie Brandon Pitts - violation of probation
August 18
James Robert Faircloth - evidence-destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical, violation of probation
Lynn Marie Kearce - narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use, resist officer/obstruct w/o violence, violation of probation
Jane Monica Willis - drug-possess/possess methamphetamine, resist officer/obstruct w/o violence
August 19
Michael Edward Hand - disorderly conduct
Johnathan Ryan McPherson - nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 1st offense
August 20
Lucy Walker Mathews - nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 1st offense

LIBERTY COUNTY
August 15
Bruce A. Rotella - failure to appear-written promise to appear
August 17
Jessica Danielle Anderson - moving traffic violation-driving with suspended revoked license
Taurust T. Black - failure to pay fine
Shawna M. O’Bryan - probation violation
Devon Small - aggravated battery-by person detained in prison or jail facility
August 18
Margaret Denise Jenkins - serving weekends
Timothy Allen King - serving weekends
Perez,Tomas Antonio Perez - serving weekends
Josue Ramirez-Velasquez - serving weekends
Joseph Rubbico - holding for Nevada
James P. Tucker - serving weekends
August 20
Stacey L. Aviles - holding for Gulf
August 21
Jeffery James Murray - domestic battery - criminal mischief-child abuse

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 