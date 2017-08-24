Legal Notice
Legals for 08-24-17
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Thursday, August 24. 2017
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Elmer batchelor is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 558
YEAR OF 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R03-1N-11-0000-059-0000
North 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West. ALSO: Begin at the Southeast corner of N1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, thence run North 250 feet; thence run West 10 feet for the Point of Beginning ; thence run West 100 feet; thence run North 40 feet; thence run East 100 feet; thence run South 40 feet to the Point of Beginning and being Lot 22, Block A of an unrecorded plat in Calhoun County, Florida.
LESS AND EXCEPT THAT SOLD in Warranty Deed, dated April 10, 1973, from James A. Vida and Donna N. Vida to Algar A. Kazakevich and Josephine Kazakevich, filed April 19, 1973 and recorded in O.R. Book 43, Page 67, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the Southeast corner North 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, and run West 10 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run North 160 feet; thence run West 100 feet, thence run South 120 feet, thence run West 100 feet, thence run South 40 feet, thence run East 200 feet to the Point of Beginning and being lots 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 of Block B an unrecorded plat.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed, dated May 1, 1973 from James A. Vida and Donna N. Vida his, wife to Rodney L. Wilson and Helen R. Wilson, filed May 9, 1973, and recorded in O. R. Book 43, Page 303, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the Southeast corner of N 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West and run West 210 feet, thence run North 40 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run East 100 feet; thence run North 40 feet, thence run West 100 feet, thence run South 40 feet to the Point of Beginning and being Lot 19 of Block B of an unrecorded plat.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed dated May 7, 1973, from James A. Vida and his wife, Donna N. Vida to Leonard L. Koja and Lottie M. Koja, filed and recorded in O. R. Book 43, Page 338, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the Southeast corner of North 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, and run West 220 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run North 160 feet, thence run West 100 feet; thence South 160 feet; thence run East 100 to the Point of Beginning and being Lots 13, 14, 15 & 16, Block B of an unrecorded plat.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed, dated June 29, 1973, from James A. Vida and his wife, Donna N. Vida to Walter E. Hughes and Lucille F. Hughes, filed and recorded in O. R. Book 44, Page 82, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the Southwest corner of N 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West and run North 330 feet, thence run West 10 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run West 100 feet; thence run North 40 feet to the Point of Beginning and being Lot 21, Block A of an unrecorded Plat.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed dated October 26, 1973, from James A. Vida and wife, Donna N. Vida, filed October 30, 1973, and recorded in O.R. Book 45, Page 294, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying land described as: Begin at the Southwest corner of N 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West for the Point of Beginning; thence run North 330 feet; thence run East 440 feet; thence run South 160 feet; thence run West 100 feet; thence run South 170 feet; thence run West 340 feet to the Point of Beginning.
Subject to a 10 foot road right of way easement running across the North side of the above described property.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed dated November 20, 1973. fro James A. Vida and wife, Donna N. Vida, his wife to Carl F. Colarusso Jr., and wife, Christine Colarusso, Filed December 14, 1973 and recorded in O. R. Book 45, Page 695, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the SE corner of N 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, thence run North 80 feet; thence run West 100 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run West 100 feet; thence run North 80 feet; thence run East 100 feet; thence run South 80 feet to the Point of Beginning and being Lots 17 & 18, Block B, of an unrecorded plat in Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Betts Land Co.
C/O Shelley Montgomery
4983 Tremont St.
Dallas, TX 75214
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 14, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
POTENTIALLY INELIGIBLE
REGISTERED VOTER’S NOTICE
The Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections, has received information that the persons listed below are potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor of Elections and removal of the registered voter’s name from the statewide voter registration system. You should contact this office by calling 850-674-8568 to receive information regarding the basis for the potential ineligibility and instructions on how to resolve the matter, or request additional assistance if needed.
The Supervisor of Elections will make a determination no less than 30 days after this published notice and if removed will notify the voter of the determination and action taken.
notice is hereby given to the following individual(s) at their last-known address:
Michael Chmielewski II, 9535 NW Felix Flanders Rd., Altha, FL 32421
Chandra V. Goodman, 16378 SE Main St., Blountstown, 32424
Roger Middleton, 10324 NW Elm Dr., Altha, FL 32421
Brenda K. Moore, 16863 SE Main St., Blountstown, FL 32424
David R. O’Bryan, 21857 NW CR 275, Altha, FL 32424
Robert W. Vaughan, Jr., 25339 NW Walter Potts Rd., # E, Altha, FL 32421
Elizabeth Walker, 17112 NW Charlie Johns St., Blountstown, FL 32424
This notice published August 23, 2017.
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County Supervisor
of Elections
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 117
Blountstown, FL 32424
850-674-8568
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2017-000027-PRAXMX
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOYCE C. SIMMONS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOYCE C. SIMMONS, deceased, whose date of death was January 14, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: August 23, 2017.
KATHY RIDLEY
Personal Representative
16431 SW Ridley Lane
Blountstown, FL 32424
CAROLYN T. LEBOEUF, ESQ.
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 0362409
909 East Park Avenue
Tallahassee, Florida 32301
Telephone: (850) 222-2000
Facsimile: (850) 222-9757
Email: carolyn@tallahasseeattorneys.com
Secondary Email: bea@tallahasseeattorneys.com
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing vertical down stroke baling presses:
This project will include the purchase, delivery, installation and training of two (2) Vertical Balers.
Baler number one (1): 60 Inch Vertical Baler with 6” cylinder 48” stroke, 15HP motor.
Baler number two (2): 60 Inch Vertical Baler with 7” cylinder 60” stroke, 20HP motor.
Baler number one (1) to meet or exceed the following specifications:
Performance:
Bale size: 30in. wide x 48in. high x 60in. long
Bale volume: 50 cubic feet expanded (approximate)
Cycle time: 50 seconds (no load)
General Specification:
Approx. shipping weight w/oil: 4,300 Lbs (approximate)
Baling Material Specifications:
Material OCC
Bale Weight Up to 1100
Density
Lbs/cu.ft
Loose/Baled
3.0/22
Bales/HR 1 to 2
Options:
Control Paned UL Listed Automatic Bale Size System
Easy Open Feed Door Factory Wired for Easy Installation
Retainer Dog System Soft Shift, Shockless Hydraulic Circuit
Semi-Automatic Bale Ejection System
Safety Interlock Circuit on Bale Door and Safety Gate
Hydraulics:
Main Pumps 12 GPM @ 1800 RPM
System Pressure 2000 PSI Maximum
Harris Main Cylinder 6 in. Bore, 48 in. Stroke, 3.5 in Rod
Overall Platen Force 56,550 Lbs. Maximum
Hydraulic Manifold D02 Pattern, Internal Relief Valve Subplate Circuit
Ram Face Pressure 34 PSI
Oil Reservoir 18 Gallon Capacity
Electrical:
Motors 15 HP 208/230/460 Volt, 3 Phase (standard)
Enclosures UL Type 1-NEMA 1
Controls UL/CUL Listed
Motor Type TEFC High Efficiency
Construction: Feed Opening 27in. x 60in
Shipping Weight 4,300 Lbs. (approximate)
Baler number two (2) to meet or exceed the following specifications:
Performance:
Bale size: 30in. wide x 48in. high x 60in. long
Bale volume: 50 cubic feet expanded (approximate)
Cycle time: 51 seconds (no load)
Baling Material Specifications:
Material OCC
Bale Weight Up to 1200
Density
Lbs/cu.ft
Loose/Baled
3/24
Standard 20 HP
Bales/HR Up to 1.5
NEWS Up to 1400 Lbs
6.8/26
Up to 3
PET
Up to 750 Lbs
1.2/24
Up to 1.5
Hydraulics:
Main Pumps Fixed Volume Vane, 18 GPM @ 1800 PSI
System Pressure 2400 PSI
Main Cylinder 7in Bore, 60in Stroke, 5in Rod
Overall Platen Force 92,350 lbs Maximum
Ram Face Pressure 51 PSI
Oil Reservoir 62 Gallon Capacity
Hydraulic Manifold D06 Pattern, Internal Relief Valve Subplate Circuit
Electrical:
Main Motor 20 HP
Voltage Must be specified by customer, 460/230/208 volt, 3 phase (standard)
Enclosure NEMA 12 rated
Controls UL/CUL Listed
Motor Type TEFC High Efficency
Structural:
Overall Height 160 in
Overall Width 82 in
Overall Depth 43 ½ in
Feed Opening 27 in x 60 in
Shipping Weight 7,000 lbs (Approximate)
Features:
Semi-Automatic Bale Ejection System
Retainer Dog System
Automatic Bale Size System Soft Shift, Shockless Hydraulic Circuit
Easy Open Feed Door Safety Interlock Circuit on Bale Door and Safety Gate
Factory Wired For Easy Installation
Location of this project will be at the Calhoun County Recycling Center located at 17588 NW Magnolia Church Road Blountstown, Florida 32424.
Completion date for this project will be September 29, 2017.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid #2017-DEP SC703 SMALL COUNTY CONSOLIDATED SOLID WASTE”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CT) on August 22, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on August 22, 2017 at 6:00 PM (CT).
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
For questions and additional information please contact Joe Wood at (850) 643-1523.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Guinta Smith - Unit 24N
Kalana Weeks - Unit 38N
William Weeks - Unit 53N
Matthew Vickery - Unit 18S
Patrick Pegouskie - Unit 27S
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Elmer batchelor is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 558
YEAR OF 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R03-1N-11-0000-059-0000
North 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West. ALSO: Begin at the Southeast corner of N1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, thence run North 250 feet; thence run West 10 feet for the Point of Beginning ; thence run West 100 feet; thence run North 40 feet; thence run East 100 feet; thence run South 40 feet to the Point of Beginning and being Lot 22, Block A of an unrecorded plat in Calhoun County, Florida.
LESS AND EXCEPT THAT SOLD in Warranty Deed, dated April 10, 1973, from James A. Vida and Donna N. Vida to Algar A. Kazakevich and Josephine Kazakevich, filed April 19, 1973 and recorded in O.R. Book 43, Page 67, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the Southeast corner North 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, and run West 10 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run North 160 feet; thence run West 100 feet, thence run South 120 feet, thence run West 100 feet, thence run South 40 feet, thence run East 200 feet to the Point of Beginning and being lots 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 of Block B an unrecorded plat.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed, dated May 1, 1973 from James A. Vida and Donna N. Vida his, wife to Rodney L. Wilson and Helen R. Wilson, filed May 9, 1973, and recorded in O. R. Book 43, Page 303, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the Southeast corner of N 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West and run West 210 feet, thence run North 40 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run East 100 feet; thence run North 40 feet, thence run West 100 feet, thence run South 40 feet to the Point of Beginning and being Lot 19 of Block B of an unrecorded plat.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed dated May 7, 1973, from James A. Vida and his wife, Donna N. Vida to Leonard L. Koja and Lottie M. Koja, filed and recorded in O. R. Book 43, Page 338, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the Southeast corner of North 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, and run West 220 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run North 160 feet, thence run West 100 feet; thence South 160 feet; thence run East 100 to the Point of Beginning and being Lots 13, 14, 15 & 16, Block B of an unrecorded plat.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed, dated June 29, 1973, from James A. Vida and his wife, Donna N. Vida to Walter E. Hughes and Lucille F. Hughes, filed and recorded in O. R. Book 44, Page 82, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the Southwest corner of N 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West and run North 330 feet, thence run West 10 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run West 100 feet; thence run North 40 feet to the Point of Beginning and being Lot 21, Block A of an unrecorded Plat.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed dated October 26, 1973, from James A. Vida and wife, Donna N. Vida, filed October 30, 1973, and recorded in O.R. Book 45, Page 294, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying land described as: Begin at the Southwest corner of N 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West for the Point of Beginning; thence run North 330 feet; thence run East 440 feet; thence run South 160 feet; thence run West 100 feet; thence run South 170 feet; thence run West 340 feet to the Point of Beginning.
Subject to a 10 foot road right of way easement running across the North side of the above described property.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed dated November 20, 1973. fro James A. Vida and wife, Donna N. Vida, his wife to Carl F. Colarusso Jr., and wife, Christine Colarusso, Filed December 14, 1973 and recorded in O. R. Book 45, Page 695, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the SE corner of N 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, thence run North 80 feet; thence run West 100 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run West 100 feet; thence run North 80 feet; thence run East 100 feet; thence run South 80 feet to the Point of Beginning and being Lots 17 & 18, Block B, of an unrecorded plat in Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Betts Land Co.
C/O Shelley Montgomery
4983 Tremont St.
Dallas, TX 75214
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 14, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
POTENTIALLY INELIGIBLE
REGISTERED VOTER’S NOTICE
The Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections, has received information that the persons listed below are potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor of Elections and removal of the registered voter’s name from the statewide voter registration system. You should contact this office by calling 850-674-8568 to receive information regarding the basis for the potential ineligibility and instructions on how to resolve the matter, or request additional assistance if needed.
The Supervisor of Elections will make a determination no less than 30 days after this published notice and if removed will notify the voter of the determination and action taken.
notice is hereby given to the following individual(s) at their last-known address:
Michael Chmielewski II, 9535 NW Felix Flanders Rd., Altha, FL 32421
Chandra V. Goodman, 16378 SE Main St., Blountstown, 32424
Roger Middleton, 10324 NW Elm Dr., Altha, FL 32421
Brenda K. Moore, 16863 SE Main St., Blountstown, FL 32424
David R. O’Bryan, 21857 NW CR 275, Altha, FL 32424
Robert W. Vaughan, Jr., 25339 NW Walter Potts Rd., # E, Altha, FL 32421
Elizabeth Walker, 17112 NW Charlie Johns St., Blountstown, FL 32424
This notice published August 23, 2017.
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County Supervisor
of Elections
20859 Central Avenue East, Room 117
Blountstown, FL 32424
850-674-8568
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2017-000027-PRAXMX
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOYCE C. SIMMONS
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOYCE C. SIMMONS, deceased, whose date of death was January 14, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: August 23, 2017.
KATHY RIDLEY
Personal Representative
16431 SW Ridley Lane
Blountstown, FL 32424
CAROLYN T. LEBOEUF, ESQ.
Attorney for Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 0362409
909 East Park Avenue
Tallahassee, Florida 32301
Telephone: (850) 222-2000
Facsimile: (850) 222-9757
Email: carolyn@tallahasseeattorneys.com
Secondary Email: bea@tallahasseeattorneys.com
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing vertical down stroke baling presses:
This project will include the purchase, delivery, installation and training of two (2) Vertical Balers.
Baler number one (1): 60 Inch Vertical Baler with 6” cylinder 48” stroke, 15HP motor.
Baler number two (2): 60 Inch Vertical Baler with 7” cylinder 60” stroke, 20HP motor.
Baler number one (1) to meet or exceed the following specifications:
Performance:
Bale size: 30in. wide x 48in. high x 60in. long
Bale volume: 50 cubic feet expanded (approximate)
Cycle time: 50 seconds (no load)
General Specification:
Approx. shipping weight w/oil: 4,300 Lbs (approximate)
Baling Material Specifications:
Material OCC
Bale Weight Up to 1100
Density
Lbs/cu.ft
Loose/Baled
3.0/22
Bales/HR 1 to 2
Options:
Control Paned UL Listed Automatic Bale Size System
Easy Open Feed Door Factory Wired for Easy Installation
Retainer Dog System Soft Shift, Shockless Hydraulic Circuit
Semi-Automatic Bale Ejection System
Safety Interlock Circuit on Bale Door and Safety Gate
Hydraulics:
Main Pumps 12 GPM @ 1800 RPM
System Pressure 2000 PSI Maximum
Harris Main Cylinder 6 in. Bore, 48 in. Stroke, 3.5 in Rod
Overall Platen Force 56,550 Lbs. Maximum
Hydraulic Manifold D02 Pattern, Internal Relief Valve Subplate Circuit
Ram Face Pressure 34 PSI
Oil Reservoir 18 Gallon Capacity
Electrical:
Motors 15 HP 208/230/460 Volt, 3 Phase (standard)
Enclosures UL Type 1-NEMA 1
Controls UL/CUL Listed
Motor Type TEFC High Efficiency
Construction: Feed Opening 27in. x 60in
Shipping Weight 4,300 Lbs. (approximate)
Baler number two (2) to meet or exceed the following specifications:
Performance:
Bale size: 30in. wide x 48in. high x 60in. long
Bale volume: 50 cubic feet expanded (approximate)
Cycle time: 51 seconds (no load)
Baling Material Specifications:
Material OCC
Bale Weight Up to 1200
Density
Lbs/cu.ft
Loose/Baled
3/24
Standard 20 HP
Bales/HR Up to 1.5
NEWS Up to 1400 Lbs
6.8/26
Up to 3
PET
Up to 750 Lbs
1.2/24
Up to 1.5
Hydraulics:
Main Pumps Fixed Volume Vane, 18 GPM @ 1800 PSI
System Pressure 2400 PSI
Main Cylinder 7in Bore, 60in Stroke, 5in Rod
Overall Platen Force 92,350 lbs Maximum
Ram Face Pressure 51 PSI
Oil Reservoir 62 Gallon Capacity
Hydraulic Manifold D06 Pattern, Internal Relief Valve Subplate Circuit
Electrical:
Main Motor 20 HP
Voltage Must be specified by customer, 460/230/208 volt, 3 phase (standard)
Enclosure NEMA 12 rated
Controls UL/CUL Listed
Motor Type TEFC High Efficency
Structural:
Overall Height 160 in
Overall Width 82 in
Overall Depth 43 ½ in
Feed Opening 27 in x 60 in
Shipping Weight 7,000 lbs (Approximate)
Features:
Semi-Automatic Bale Ejection System
Retainer Dog System
Automatic Bale Size System Soft Shift, Shockless Hydraulic Circuit
Easy Open Feed Door Safety Interlock Circuit on Bale Door and Safety Gate
Factory Wired For Easy Installation
Location of this project will be at the Calhoun County Recycling Center located at 17588 NW Magnolia Church Road Blountstown, Florida 32424.
Completion date for this project will be September 29, 2017.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid #2017-DEP SC703 SMALL COUNTY CONSOLIDATED SOLID WASTE”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CT) on August 22, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on August 22, 2017 at 6:00 PM (CT).
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
For questions and additional information please contact Joe Wood at (850) 643-1523.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Guinta Smith - Unit 24N
Kalana Weeks - Unit 38N
William Weeks - Unit 53N
Matthew Vickery - Unit 18S
Patrick Pegouskie - Unit 27S
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)