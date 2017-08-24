All eyes were looking skyward Monday afternoon

Although this wasn’t the first eclipse to ever occur, it’s probably safe to say this was the first eclipse to have its own hashtag -#Eclipse2017- and be trending on social media. Yes, the solar eclipse that occurred on August 21st, 2017 created quite the buzz, and rightfully so. This was the first solar eclipse to grace the continental United States since 1979, and another will not occur until 2024. All 48 states in the continental US saw at least a partial eclipse, up to 48% coverage, but 12 of the states were on the center line and able to experience the diamond ring of totality. Calhoun County residents were treated to approximately 85%, which was still quite impressive to onlookers.
While many of the surrounding counties closed schools, Calhoun County schools remained open, allowing teachers and staff to take advantage of enjoying this opportunity with their students. The School Board ensured that the students would be well protected and provided NASA approved eyewear for safe eclipse-viewing pleasure. Brook Hall, of Blountstown Middle School, was one of the teachers thankful for the decision to keep the schools open, and to enable the students and staff to enjoy this experience together. She described the event by saying, “First we all (the school) went into the auditorium for a safety briefing, and then they distributed the glasses. We took the students out to watch the progression of the eclipse and discussed the changes in temperature, lighting, and their surroundings due to the eclipse. Then we returned to the classroom where they continued to learn about the actual events occurring that created the eclipse”. When asked about her favorite part of the day, she responded by saying, “You could tell that the students were really impressed and enjoying it, and that just meant a lot.”
Many, like myself, found a comfortable spot to lie down, dawned the intergalactic-looking sunglasses, and watched science and faith combine for a spectacular show. The midday light dimmed to mimic an evening sunset, and the temperature graciously dropped for the peak of the show.
#Eclipse2017 was certainly an event we will remember and are thankful to have enjoyed from the comforts of our county, with our family and friends.