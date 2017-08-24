BADTF charges suspect with sale of drugs within 1000 feet of Altha School

On Tuesday August 15 a controlled purchase of suspected Methamphetamine was received from defendant Richard Lee Smith, AKA, (Dick).
The (BADTF) had received information that the above defendent is a large scale methamphetamine dealer throughout Calhoun and Jackson County. (BADTF) also received information that the defendent usually carries several firearms with him.
The Altha Police Department and Blountstown Police Departmentm which forms the Blountstown Altha Drug Task Force (BADTF) has an ongoing drug investigation into the sell and delivery of illegal drugs inside our jurisdictional boundaries. The BADTF met with a confidential informant (CI) at a secure location in Altha, Fl. The CI made contact with the above stated defendant by cell phone and advised him that (CI) would like to purchase two-hundred dollars’ worth of meth. Smith stated that he only had a hundred dollars’ worth and return later on that evening with another hundred dollars’ worth. (CI) stated “ok”. Smith also stated that he would need to be paid in advance for the other hundred dollars’ worth. (CI) stated “ok”. Smith informed (CI) that he would meet with (CI) shortly and exchange the meth for the money. At that point Lt. Partridge conducted a person search on (CI) for currency, drugs, paraphernalia, or any type of illegal contraband, which also resulted in a negative finding. Lt Partridge electronically wired (CI) with audio to make a control purchase of illegal drugs. Lt. Partridge provided the (CI) with 1 one -hundred-dollar bill and 5 twenty dollar bills, in U.S. currency. Serial numbers as following: $100.00 LF74456622B, $20.00 IF24379359H, $20.00 ME35018926A, $20.00 JB50823335C, $ 20.00 MB20624835G, $20.00 JL49296170E.
Lt. Partridge remained on site with the (CI) when (CI) meet with Smith.
Chief Baggett along with Blountstown's Police Department’s Captain A Terry and officer C Smith were station in strategic location for safety precautions. Smith along with an unknown white male arrived at the location driving a Silver Jeep Liberty. Lt. Partridge notified all (BADTF) that Smith handed the (CI) the suspected Methamphetamine in exchange for the monies, and the transaction was complete. Following the transaction Capitan Terry, Officer Smith and Cheif Baggett initiated a traffic stop on a 2004 Jeep Liberty silver in color driven by Smith. Smith and the passenger later identified as Richard Clifford Carey Jr was removed from the vehicle and placed on the ground for officer's safety. Both Smith and Carey were searched for officer's safety.
Chief Baggett removed 5 twenty dollar bills and 1 one- hundred-dollar bill in U.S. currency, from the right front pocket of Smith's pants. The serial numbers on the monies removed from Smith's front pocket and the serial numbers recorded on the monies giving to the (CI) was a perfect match. Smith had and additional $ 892.00 dollars in his wallet and a cell phone. Smith cell phone is a ZTE Android model # Z837VL black in color.
Carey had on his person a cell phone, two pocket knives, bic lighter, spinner and a wallet. NOTE: There was no currency in said wallet. Carey cell phone is a Verizon LG black in color with a shatter screen. During the search of Carey, Lt. Partridge observed a text message that appeared on Carey's cell phone, asking Carey if Smith was going to deliver them some drugs. A search warrant will be obtained for Carey's cell phones.
Lt. Partridge took custody of the suspected methamphetamine from the (CI) immediately after the transaction between the (CI) and Smith. The suspected methamphetamine was tested using a Narco Pouch 923 and the results were positive for methamphetamine and weighed approximately 1.7 grams. Cheif Baggett received the evidence from Lt. Partridge for processing. Text messages were also observed by Lt. Partridge and Chief Baggett, between the (CI) and Smith in reference to the (CI) purchasing methamphetamine from Smith. A search warrant will be obtained for Smith cell phones.
The distance from Altha public School to the drug transaction from the defendant to the (CI) is approximately 276 feet, this was determined by using a C.H. Hanson Measuring Wheel.
Richard Lee Smith is being charged for the sale of a controlled substance, methamphetamine within 1000 feet of Altha Public School, which is contrary to Florida Statute 893.13 1(e)1 felony of the first degree.
Richard Clifford Carey Jr will be charged with the principal in the first degree for the sale of a controlled substance, methamphetamine within 1000 feet of Altha Public School, which is contrary to Florida Statute 777.011 felony of the first degree.