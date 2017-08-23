Roselyn Duran-Huapilla, age 2, of Sneads passed away Monday, August 14, 2017 in Tallahassee.
Born in Tallahassee, June 23, 2015, Roselyn was the infant daughter of Jose Duran and Esmeralda Huapilla.
In addition to her parents, Duran and Esmeralda, Roselyn is survived by her paternal grandparents, Jose Rangel and Emelia Rosas; maternal grandparents, Pascual Huapilla and Paula Rafael; uncles and aunts, Micaela, Silvia, Victor, Matilde, Beatrice Huapilla, Eduardo Duran, Jesus and Riccardo Rangel.
Funeral services were held at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Quincy, FL at 5:00 p.m. ET with interment in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Quincy.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.