Mrs. Jo Vondell O’Bryan, age 67, of Altha, FL passed away Thursday, August 10, 2017 in Blountstown.
Jo was born on December 12, 1949 in San Angelo, TX to Troy Melvin Williams and Willie Jo (Kilpatrick) Williams and had lived in Altha for most of her life. She was a retired secretary and a member of the Baptist Faith. Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Troy Melvin Williams and Willie Jo (Kilpatrick) Williams, brother, Melvin Troy Williams and a grandson, Ezekiel Sean Nichols.
Survivors include: 3 sons, William Troy Nichols of Live Oak, FL, Ezekiel John Nichols of Altha, FL, Stephen Paul Nichols of Altha, FL; 2 daughters, Mary Nichols of Altha, FL, Jacqueline Smith of Altha, FL; 1 brother, Gary Otis Williams of Guntersville, AL; 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 5:30 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Alvin Webb officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation. The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 23, 2017 from 4:00 pm (CST) until service time at 5:30 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.