Raymond “Red” Foster, age 60, of Clarksville passed away Friday, August 18, 2017.
Red was born in Tampa, May 16, 1957, to the late Tom and Margaret (Anderson) Foster. He lived in Clarksville for the last thirty years and was a shipyard superintendent until his retirement. Red was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church.
In addition to his parents, Tom and Margaret Foster, he was preceded in death by his son, Dustin Pierce.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley (Maniglia) Foster of Clarksville; three sons, Charles S. Foster of Clarksville, Adam J. Carey of Pensacola and Ricky F. Carey of Clarksville; his daughter, Nichole D. Carey of California; and several grandchildren.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
