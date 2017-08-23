Anna Adair, 74 of Altha passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 18, 2017 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City.
She was born in Ionia County, Michigan to Alvin and Bernice Helms.
Anna proudly served as a Navy wife traveling the world with her husband for 20 years. She also partnered with her husband in many different capacities as “Honey Do” at their business Jerry Adair Appliance Repair for many years.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, a brother Harold, and sisters Susan and Ethelyn.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Gerald (Jerry), a son Gerald (Chip) Adair Jr. and his wife, Jennifer of Texas, a daughter Gidget Thomas and her husband, Roger of Altha; grandchildren, Celeste Adair, Gerald (Jerry) Adair III, Larry Lairson and his wife, Iulia, and Joe Lairson; a brother, Alvin Helms Jr.; a sister, Lila Lake and her husband, Larry Treynor; a very special “sister”, Barb Edwards, and her “Florida” mother, Pauline Stokes.
Giving was Anna’s greatest joy in life and she continued to give in death as well by donating her body to science/education, so no services are planned.
In lieu of flowers, please donate pet food/items to your local animal shelter.