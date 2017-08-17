City honors Fire Chief Ben Hall for 15 years of service

Mayor Tony Shoemake and the Blountstown City Council recognized Fire Chief Ben Hall at last Tuesday’s City Council meeting for 15 years of service to the City of Blountstown.
“Police Chief Winston Deason and Fire Chief Harvey Grantham were kind enough to give a kid a chance when I started work on August 22, 2002,” Hall said Tuesday.
“But it’s so much more than a job. In that 15 years, thanks to the support of our City Council and some grant funding, we’ve replaced all of our fire trucks and got nearly $1 million in grants for new equipment,” Hall noted.
Hall has earned his A.S. Degree in Fire Science, as well as his Instructor, Inspector, Investigator, Fire Officer and Live Fire Master Trainer certification. “Our firefighters have met the stringent training requirements the State of Florida put in front of them,” Hall proudly stated.
“I’m thankful for the support of our Council, the Citizens and all of those who make Blountstown a great place to live, work and play.”