Leadership Training hits Blountstown

Initiated by Bill Hybels, founder and Senior Pastor at Willow Creek Community Church in Chicago, Illinois, the Global Leadership Summit now reaches more than 400,000 leaders in 128 countries across the world. The lessons and testimonials that make up the training agenda inspire and encourage attendees to understand the value of great leadership, and then to carry what they have learned into their businesses, churches, schools, communities, and homes. Major corporations and highly successful organizations often invest thousands of dollars in the development of each of their current and future leaders. Through the Global Leadership Summit, rural area business owners and leaders are given access to high caliber training at a fraction of the cost. It is Hybels’ belief in the positive impact of well-trained leaders in society that has driven him and his staff to continue to expand availability to the programming across the globe.
Although the Summit is “unapologetically Christ-centered” as is stated on their website at www.willowcreek.com, Hybels opened the event by asking for a shared respect among all belief systems, which is a theme that was carried throughout the summit. Those in attendance at the event held on the 9th and 10th of August, 2017, had the privilege of learning from business giants such as Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook, and Lazlo Bock, Senior Advisor at Google. The already impressive list of presenters only grew with inspiring content by astute humanitarians and human rights activists including Bryan Stevenson, Founder and Executive Director of Equal Justice Initiative, Immaculee Ilibagiza, Advocate for Peace and best-selling author, and Gary Haugen, Founder and CEO of International Justice Mission, among many others.
Nearly 140 leaders from around our area got to enjoy this experience between the two host sites. When asked why he has been so committed to making the GLS available here, Paul Smith, Senior Pastor of RCC, responded, “We are for our communities. When we have an opportunity to better our communities, we have an obligation to do so. One of our goals is to make our communities more livable. This is part of how we do that.”