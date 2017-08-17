Tigers look fast in Wewa scrimmage

As expected in any pre-season scrimmage game, there were missed tackles, fumbles and missed assignments, but overall, Head Coach Greg Jordan was pleased.
The Tigers traveled to Wewa Saturday morning and participated in a four team Official Srimmage where the officials were getting themselves some on field pre-season experience. The Tigers faced Wewa in the first 10 minute quarter and won, 14-0. Trent Peacock hit Gabe McClellan with a long pass on the quarter’s second play.
Quarterback Alex Valdez scored late in the quarter from seven yards out. A 40+ yard run by Jamal Howard set up the Tiger score.
“The defense played well forcing Wewa to punt on their three possessions,” coach Jordan noted.
In the third quarter, the Tiger defense pitched another shutout defeating Vernon, 6-0. Treven Smith displayed his speed on a long touchdown run. Cody Barfield, Manuel Holdiay, Tylor Brock, Nathan Hunter and Carson Hatchett did a good job on the offensive line for the Tigers.
The Tigers plan to take all 49 players to Chipley Thursday night for the Kickoff Classic. “We plan to play our young kids in the first quarter and our starters in the second and third quarters and substitute in the fourth” coach Jordan said Monday. Kickoff in Chipley will be at 7:00 p.m.
The Tigers look poised for another strong season with the season opener in Graceville August 25th.