Altha Wildcat Club

As a new school year starts, a tradition continues.
At Altha, the new school year brings time for Wildcat Club members to renew and for us to look to add new members. The cost for renewal or to join the Wildcat Club is $100. For your contribution to the Wildcat Club, you and your spouse or business will be recognized on the Wildcat Club Sponsor board in the gym. You will also receive two season tickets good for ALL athletic events throughout the year hosted at Altha (with exception of state regulated events such as a Regional tournament etc).
"This is a great deal for our avid sports fans as it allows them access to all games and it also helps the school as we use this money for what is needed in ALL sports. We appreciate all our fans and this is our chance to recognize them and let them know they are appreciated. For $100, Wildcat Club members will have access to over 50 home games in middle school and high school volleyball, basketball, baseball and softball. So it is a definite win/win for all of us" commented Coach Rogers.
If you would like to become a Wildcat Club member, we will be collecting memberships at the gate of volleyball games. Or you can mail it in to Altha School, attention:Wildcat Club; 25820 NE Fuqua Circle; Altha, Fl 32421. For more information contact Coach Rogers at 447-4946. Go Cats.