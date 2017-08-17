Sheriff's Log for 08-17-17

Thursday, August 17. 2017
CALHOUN COUNTY
August 9
Christopher Adam Terry - violation of conditional release
Tyler Scott Elliott - aggravated assault/w deadly weapon without intent to kill, narcotic equip-possession and or use
Alejandra Demestric Hall - battery/touch or strike
Mark James Heath - domestic battery/domestic battery
Cody Allen Skipper - violation of probation
August 10
Richard Patrick Brady, Jr - burglary of a structure, larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars
August 13
Terry Ray Smith - out of county warrant

LIBERTY COUNTY
August 6
Thomas Wennon Arnold - domestic battery
August 8
Donterious Gee - sentenced at court
Michael Lamar Jones - marijuana possessession - more than 20 grams
Sondra Parker - holding for Gulf county
August 11
Perez Tomas Antonio Perez - serving weekends
Josue Velasquez-Ramirez - serving weekends
James Tucker - serving weekends
Margaret Denise Jenkins - serving weekends
August 13
Destiny Meshalla Rogers - holding for Gulf county

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
