CALHOUN COUNTY
August 9
Christopher Adam Terry - violation of conditional release
Tyler Scott Elliott - aggravated assault/w deadly weapon without intent to kill, narcotic equip-possession and or use
Alejandra Demestric Hall - battery/touch or strike
Mark James Heath - domestic battery/domestic battery
Cody Allen Skipper - violation of probation
August 10
Richard Patrick Brady, Jr - burglary of a structure, larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars
August 13
Terry Ray Smith - out of county warrant
Sheriff's Log for 08-17-17
