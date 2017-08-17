Legal Notice
Legals for 08-17-17
Thursday, August 17. 2017
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking sealed bids from qualified vendors to re-mount one existing ambulance body owned by Calhoun County onto new chassis designed for ambulance use. Quotations should include the price to remove patient compartment box from old chassis and re-mount it onto a new chassis and make upgrades to unit. The Board will also be accepting bids for a Chevy 3500 chassis Duramax 6.6 diesel 84” CA with ambulance package, power windows and keyless entry. No truck bed is needed. Calhoun County reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids.
Specifications may be obtained at Calhoun County Emergency Services, 20370 NE Burns Avenue, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-5411. (For questions, please call Keith Maddox at (850) 674-5411 or at kdmaddox412@gmail.com or keithmaddox@calhounlibertyhospital.com).
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID #2017-016 Chassis, Ambulance Box Renovation/Repair and Remount”
Bids will be received until 2:00 P.M. (CST), on September 12, 2017, at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on September 12, 2017 at 6:00 P.M. (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to consider the estimated cost and logistics of delivering the old unit to the vendor for remount as a factor in the final awards process.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of vendors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
RIVER STREET SCRAP
RESURFACING PROJECT
This project will include the milling and resurfacing of River Street from SR 20 to the southern terminus. The project will also include cleaning and repairs to the existing drainage system along River Street.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry | Preble-Rish, 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. (For questions, please call Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com). The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 90 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2017 edition for: Flexible Paving, Hot Plant Mixed Bituminous Courses, Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “BID # 2017-015 River Street SCRAP Resurfacing Project”
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CST) on September 12, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on September 12, 2017 at 6:00 PM (CST).
The Bid will be awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.
Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks should be made payable to DEWBERRY | PREBLE-RISH.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO. 438288-1-54-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional consultant as they apply to the construction engineering and inspection of the resurfacing of SE River Street from Neal Boat Landing to SR 20 West as identified in the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 10.1 – Roadway CEI
Response Deadline: Tuesday,
September 12, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2017
at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
This project is funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, FL 32424 (located in the basement of the Courthouse). In order to ensure a fair, competitive and open process, once a project has been advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between the interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and six (6) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFQ SCRAP- River Street Resurfacing Project CEI Services”.
Legal Notice
Capital Telecom Holdings, LLC proposes to build a 260-foot Guyed Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is North State Road 71, Altha, Calhoun County, FL 32421, Lat: 30-32-3.0, Long: -85-7-53.9. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1082312.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Liz Jerry, e.jerry@trilef.com, 1051 Winderley Place, Ste. 201, Maitland, FL 32751, 407-660-7840.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Ide Technologies is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 200
YEAR OF 2015
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel#R-06-1S-08-0000-0017-0000
South 1/2 of Southeast 1/4 of the Northeast 1/4 of Section 6, Township 1 South, Range 8 West, Calhoun County, Florida.
LESS AND EXCEPT THAT SOLD TO:
Warren T. White in Official Records Book 99, Page 240, Raymond K. Dobson, Sr., and his wife Helen J. Dobson, in Official Records Book 108, Page 331; James Michael Stevens and wife Glenda Stevens, in Official Records Book 176, Page 475, and Official Records Book 177, Page 226; Laura Connelly in Official Records Book 181, Page 751; All of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Joseph Masterson Sr.
425 Rocky Hill School Rd.
Smiths Grove, KY 42171
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 1, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Elmer batchelor is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 558
YEAR OF 2010
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel# R03-1N-11-0000-059-0000
North 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West. ALSO: Begin at the Southeast corner of N1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, thence run North 250 feet; thence run West 10 feet for the Point of Beginning ; thence run West 100 feet; thence run North 40 feet; thence run East 100 feet; thence run South 40 feet to the Point of Beginning and being Lot 22, Block A of an unrecorded plat in Calhoun County, Florida.
LESS AND EXCEPT THAT SOLD in Warranty Deed, dated April 10, 1973, from James A. Vida and Donna N. Vida to Algar A. Kazakevich and Josephine Kazakevich, filed April 19, 1973 and recorded in O.R. Book 43, Page 67, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the Southeast corner North 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, and run West 10 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run North 160 feet; thence run West 100 feet, thence run South 120 feet, thence run West 100 feet, thence run South 40 feet, thence run East 200 feet to the Point of Beginning and being lots 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 of Block B an unrecorded plat.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed, dated May 1, 1973 from James A. Vida and Donna N. Vida his, wife to Rodney L. Wilson and Helen R. Wilson, filed May 9, 1973, and recorded in O. R. Book 43, Page 303, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the Southeast corner of N 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West and run West 210 feet, thence run North 40 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run East 100 feet; thence run North 40 feet, thence run West 100 feet, thence run South 40 feet to the Point of Beginning and being Lot 19 of Block B of an unrecorded plat.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed dated May 7, 1973, from James A. Vida and his wife, Donna N. Vida to Leonard L. Koja and Lottie M. Koja, filed and recorded in O. R. Book 43, Page 338, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the Southeast corner of North 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, and run West 220 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run North 160 feet, thence run West 100 feet; thence South 160 feet; thence run East 100 to the Point of Beginning and being Lots 13, 14, 15 & 16, Block B of an unrecorded plat.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed, dated June 29, 1973, from James A. Vida and his wife, Donna N. Vida to Walter E. Hughes and Lucille F. Hughes, filed and recorded in O. R. Book 44, Page 82, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the Southwest corner of N 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West and run North 330 feet, thence run West 10 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run West 100 feet; thence run North 40 feet to the Point of Beginning and being Lot 21, Block A of an unrecorded Plat.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed dated October 26, 1973, from James A. Vida and wife, Donna N. Vida, filed October 30, 1973, and recorded in O.R. Book 45, Page 294, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying land described as: Begin at the Southwest corner of N 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West for the Point of Beginning; thence run North 330 feet; thence run East 440 feet; thence run South 160 feet; thence run West 100 feet; thence run South 170 feet; thence run West 340 feet to the Point of Beginning.
Subject to a 10 foot road right of way easement running across the North side of the above described property.
ALSO LESS that in Warranty Deed dated November 20, 1973. fro James A. Vida and wife, Donna N. Vida, his wife to Carl F. Colarusso Jr., and wife, Christine Colarusso, Filed December 14, 1973 and recorded in O. R. Book 45, Page 695, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida. Conveying lands described as: Begin at the SE corner of N 1/2 of SW 1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 3, Township 1 North, Range 11 West, thence run North 80 feet; thence run West 100 feet for the Point of Beginning; thence run West 100 feet; thence run North 80 feet; thence run East 100 feet; thence run South 80 feet to the Point of Beginning and being Lots 17 & 18, Block B, of an unrecorded plat in Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Betts Land Co.
C/O Shelley Montgomery
4983 Tremont St.
Dallas, TX 75214
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on September 14, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By: Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
File No. 2017-000027-PRAXZMX
IN RE: ESTATE OF
JOYCE C. SIMMONS,
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of JOYCE C. SIMMONS, deceased, whose date of death was January 14, 2017, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is: August 16, 2017.
CAROLYN T. LEBOEUF, ESQ. KATHY RIDLEY
Attorney for Personal Representative Personal Representative
Florida Bar No. 0362409 16431 SW Ridley Lane
909 East Park Avenue Blountstown, Florida 32424
Tallahassee, Florida 32301
Telephone: (850) 222-2000
Facsimile: (850) 222-9757
Email: carolyn@tallahasseeattorneys.com
Secondary Email: bea@tallahasseeattorneys.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing vertical down stroke baling presses:
This project will include the purchase, delivery, installation and training of two (2) Vertical Balers.
Baler number one (1): 60 Inch Vertical Baler with 6” cylinder 48” stroke, 15HP motor.
Baler number two (2): 60 Inch Vertical Baler with 7” cylinder 60” stroke, 20HP motor.
Baler number one (1) to meet or exceed the following specifications:
Performance:
Bale size: 30in. wide x 48in. high x 60in. long
Bale volume: 50 cubic feet expanded (approximate)
Cycle time: 50 seconds (no load)
General Specification:
Approx. shipping weight w/oil: 4,300 Lbs (approximate)
Baling Material Specifications:
Material OCC
Bale Weight Up to 1100
Density
Lbs/cu.ft
Loose/Baled
3.0/22
Bales/HR 1 to 2
Options:
Control Paned UL Listed Automatic Bale Size System
Easy Open Feed Door Factory Wired for Easy Installation
Retainer Dog System Soft Shift, Shockless Hydraulic Circuit
Semi-Automatic Bale Ejection System Safety Interlock Circuit on Bale Door and Safety Gate
Hydraulics:
Main Pumps 12 GPM @ 1800 RPM
System Pressure 2000 PSI Maximum
Harris Main Cylinder 6 in. Bore, 48 in. Stroke, 3.5 in Rod
Overall Platen Force 56,550 Lbs. Maximum
Hydraulic Manifold D02 Pattern, Internal Relief Valve Subplate Circuit
Ram Face Pressure 34 PSI
Oil Reservoir 18 Gallon Capacity
Electrical:
Motors 15 HP 208/230/460 Volt, 3 Phase (standard)
Enclosures UL Type 1-NEMA 1
Controls UL/CUL Listed
Motor Type TEFC High Efficiency
Construction: Feed Opening 27in. x 60in
Shipping Weight 4,300 Lbs. (approximate)
Baler number two (2) to meet or exceed the following specifications:
Performance:
Bale size: 30in. wide x 48in. high x 60in. long
Bale volume: 50 cubic feet expanded (approximate)
Cycle time: 51 seconds (no load)
Baling Material Specifications:
Material OCC
Bale Weight Up to 1200
Density
Lbs/cu.ft
Loose/Baled
3/24
Standard 20 HP
Bales/HR Up to 1.5
NEWS Up to 1400 Lbs
6.8/26
Up to 3
PET
Up to 750 Lbs
1.2/24
Up to 1.5
Hydraulics:
Main Pumps Fixed Volume Vane, 18 GPM @ 1800 PSI
System Pressure 2400 PSI
Main Cylinder 7in Bore, 60in Stroke, 5in Rod
Overall Platen Force 92,350 lbs Maximum
Ram Face Pressure 51 PSI
Oil Reservoir 62 Gallon Capacity
Hydraulic Manifold D06 Pattern, Internal Relief Valve Subplate Circuit
Electrical:
Main Motor 20 HP
Voltage Must be specified by customer, 460/230/208 volt, 3 phase (standard)
Enclosure NEMA 12 rated
Controls UL/CUL Listed
Motor Type TEFC High Efficency
Structural:
Overall Height 160 in
Overall Width 82 in
Overall Depth 43 ½ in
Feed Opening 27 in x 60 in
Shipping Weight 7,000 lbs (Approximate)
Features:
Semi-Automatic Bale Ejection System Retainer Dog System
Automatic Bale Size System Soft Shift, Shockless Hydraulic Circuit
Easy Open Feed Door Safety Interlock Circuit on Bale Door and Safety Gate
Factory Wired For Easy Installation
Location of this project will be at the Calhoun County Recycling Center located at 17588 NW Magnolia Church Road Blountstown, Florida 32424.
Completion date for this project will be September 29, 2017.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Bid #2017-DEP SC703 SMALL COUNTY CONSOLIDATED SOLID WASTE”.
Bids will be received until 2:00 PM (CT) on August 22, 2017 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20589 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on August 22, 2017 at 6:00 PM (CT).
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
For questions and additional information please contact Joe Wood at (850) 643-1523.
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
