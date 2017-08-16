Mrs. Mary Estelle Vickery, age 97, of Blountstown, FL passed away Saturday, August 12, 2017 in Blountstown.
Estelle was born on April 7, 1920 in Jackson County to Odel Basford and Cordelia (Jackson) Basford and had lived in Blountstown for most of her life. She retired as a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for over 20 years at Calhoun Hospital in Blountstown. Estelle was a long time member of the Blountstown United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Vickery, siblings, Aubrey Basford, Ruby Banks, Nathan Basford, Inez Leger, Beatrice Mitchell and Sue Robinson.
Survivors include, 1 son, Joe Alford and his wife, Mary Esther of Blountstown, FL; 2 grandchildren, Erik Alford and his wife, Kristin of Blountstown, FL, Elaine (Alford) Barber and her husband, Link of Bristol, FL; 2 great-grandchildren, Meredith and Macey Barber of Bristol, FL.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 3:00 pm (CST) at the Blountstown United Methodist Church with Reverend Nick Hughes officiating. Interment followed at Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.