Frances Reeves Tucker, age 72, of Blountstown passed away Wednesday, August 9, 2017 in Tallahassee.
Born in Blountstown, August 15, 1944, Frances was the daughter of the late Kermit Reeves and Frances Ellie (Smith) Reeves. She was a housekeeper at River Valley Nursing Home for several years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gene Reeves.
Survivors include her son, Reggie Locklar of Bristol; stepsons, Wayne Tucker, Gerald Tucker and Steven Tucker, all of Bristol; daughter, Wendy Tarr of Scotts Ferry, sixteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
