Mr. Marlon R. Sapp, age 80, of Blountstown, FL passed away Sunday, August 13, 2017 at his home in Blountstown.
Marlon was born on March 7, 1937 in Gulf County, FL to Luke Sapp and Della (Brooks) Sapp and had lived in Calhoun County for most of his life. He was a retired Millwright working in Paper Companies for over 55 years. Marlon was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, local number 55. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luke Sapp and Della (Brooks) Sapp. Marlon was an avid hunter and fisherman and truly loved the outdoors. He attended St. Johns Episcopal Church in Wewahitchka, FL.
Survivors include, 1 son, Larry Sapp and Pam of Blountstown, FL; 1 daughter, Bobbie Sherrod and Raymond of Blountstown, FL; 2 brothers, Ralph Sapp of Havana, FL and Doyal Sapp of Marysville, TN; 4 sisters, Lois Sims of Sink Creek, FL; M. J. Packer of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; Bonnie Palone of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; Doris Mahan of Maryville, TN; 4 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dwayne Sims officiating. Interment will follow in Old Shiloh Cemetery in Altha, FL.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.