Barbara Ann Marsh, age 66, of Wewahitchka passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017 in Panama City.
Barb was born in Baxley, Georgia, March 16, 1951, to the late Gordon Floyd Quinn and Fannie Mae (Taylor) Quinn. She grew up in Georgia and Florida (Sarasota and Manatee County area) and retired from Bausch & Lomb in 2000, moving to Wewahitchka in 2001.
In addition to her parents, Gordon and Fannie Quinn, Barbara was preceded in death by two sisters, Voncile Blair and her husband, George and Judy Carpenter and her husband, Ed.
Barb leaves behind her husband Ralph “Chip” Marsh; two sons, Thomas Marsh of Gastonia, North Carolina and Tony Cora of Florida; daughters, Lisa Thiel and her husband, Jerry and Tonia Lee Melhorn and her husband, Dieter of North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Dymon Mackel, Kimber Thiel, Grant Thiel, Lauren Melhorn, Christopher Marsh, Grason Melhorn, and Destiny Cora; five great-grandchildren, Taylor Melhorn, Trey Mackle, Kenneth Mackle, Lena Perez, and Nahava Cora; a brother, Gordon Quinn of Colorado; and two sisters, Jackie Carpenter and her husband, Travis of Wewahitchka and Jean Whitt and her husband, Larry of Kentucky.
Barb was a very caring and loving person and especially loved her Wewa Baptist family. It was hard for her to get around with her heart health problem but she was a praying warrior and now we can thank God for her; she will truly be missed.
Funeral services were held Friday, August 11, 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church in Wewahitchka with Pastor Mike Stroud officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church, 436 Hwy. 71 South, Wewahitchka, FL 32465.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.