Marsha Kay Kroger Bishop

She was born on January 18, 1944 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to parents Henry P. and Ethyl Alyne Stewart Kroger. The youngest of 3 daughters. Their mother passed away in New Orleans in 1950 at the age of 30 leaving Henry to raise the 3 girls on his own.
Marsha lived in Dequincy, Louisiana until 1957 when her father was transferred with Tenneco Chemical Company to Blountstown, Florida. She attended 8th grade thru 10th grade in Blountstown and made many memorable and lasting friendships while living there.
After graduating from high school in Tallahassee, Florida, Marsha decided to move to Houston, Texas in 1962 to look for a job and a place to call home. This showed what ambition and courage she had to make this move to Houston on her own at the young age of 18. While looking for a place to live in Houston, Marsha met Jim and Dorothy “Dot” Bishop who rented her a room and watched over her. She soon met their young and handsome son, James L. Bishop whom she fell deeply in love with and they married in 1963. Her first son, James C. Bishop was born in 1964 and Jason Ashley followed soon after in 1969. She lived most of her years in the Sugarland/Stafford area.
Marsha worked for Shepard’s Laundry and Fogle Equipment Company for the first few years after moving to Houston. She then worked for Memorial Southwest Hospital in the HR department and then decided to go to school to earn her LVN certificate to be a nurse. She began working as a Nurse at the Memorial Residency Program and then landed up working for some of the Doctors she was a Nurse for during their residency. She worked for many years at Family Practice Associates before “retiring”.
Marsha was a very beautiful and stylish woman. Everywhere she went there were many compliments thrown her way on her outfit and overall appearance.
She loved to dance and sing, was an incredible baker, was musically talented and was a self taught artist. She taught herself how to paint and had many of her beautiful oil paintings hanging on walls throughout her homes over the years. However, the last several years she went back to dress making. She was a very talented seamstress and spent much of her free time creating beautiful dresses and jackets for herself and her grand-daughter Shelby.
With her health continuing to decline she moved to Cypress, Texas area in 2015 to be closer to her oldest son, James and his family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry P. Kroger and Ethyl Alyne Stewart Kroger. Her in-laws, James W. and Dorothy Bishop of Houston, Texas. Her two sisters, Molly Ann Cobb of Florida; Mary Lynn “Skippy” Myers of Pennsylvania; her niece Laurie Cobb of Florida and her beloved husband, James L. Bishop of Sugarland.
She is survived by her oldest son James C. Bishop and wife Melissa K. Bishop of Cypress, Texas; her youngest son, Jason A. Bishop of Cypress, Texas and her 4 grandchildren she cherished dearly, James Logan Bishop, Shelby B. Bishop, Lane W. Bishop, and Brendan L. Bishop all of Cypress, Texas. And her beloved grand dog, Fargo. Also, many cousins, nieces and nephews, numerous friends and co-workers whom she had met thru the years.
Her cremation services were performed by National Cremation Services - www.nationalcremation.com.
A “Celebration of Life” will take place on Monday, August 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary of the Cypress United Methodist Church located at 13403 Cypress N. Houston Rd., Cypress, Texas 77429 and the memorial service will be officiated by Sr. Pastor Tony McCollum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:
Colon Cancer Alliance - www.ccalliance.org - 1025 Vermont Ave., NW # 1066, Washington, D.C. 20005 or Arthritis National Research Foundation - www.curearthritis.org - 5354 E. 2nd St. # 201, Long Beach,CA 90803.