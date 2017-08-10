CALHOUN COUNTY
August 2
Tammy Blakenship Brown - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Frankie Lee Perkins - parole violation/ref unk/fel/misd/juv non criteria charge
Cara Nichole Thompson - violation of conditional release
August 3
Gregory Paul Hartzell - VOP
Patricia Ann Knight - nonmoving traffic vioolation w/drive while license suspended, 1st off
August 4
John Joseph Berry - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
August 6
Kristi Deeanne Pate - nonmoving traffic violation/operate moptor vehicle with valid license
August 7
Samantha Lee Bramblett - domestic battery, attravated battery/offender knew/should have known victim pregnant, obstructing justice/intimidate threaten etc victim witness informant
Sheriff's Log for 08/10/2017
