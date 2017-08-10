Sheriff's Log for 08/10/2017

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Thursday, August 10. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
August 2
Tammy Blakenship Brown - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Frankie Lee Perkins - parole violation/ref unk/fel/misd/juv non criteria charge
Cara Nichole Thompson - violation of conditional release
August 3
Gregory Paul Hartzell - VOP
Patricia Ann Knight - nonmoving traffic vioolation w/drive while license suspended, 1st off
August 4
John Joseph Berry - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
August 6
Kristi Deeanne Pate - nonmoving traffic violation/operate moptor vehicle with valid license
August 7
Samantha Lee Bramblett - domestic battery, attravated battery/offender knew/should have known victim pregnant, obstructing justice/intimidate threaten etc victim witness informant

LIBERTY COUNTY
July 31 - Jamwes Reddick - bond revocation
Sileana D. Stephens - failure to appear, resister officer-obstruct w/o violence, moving traffic violation-driving with suspended revoked license
August 3
Natala E. Zahara - holding for Gulf county
Anthony Forte - failure to appear-written
August 4
Demi M. Ammons - failure to appear-written promise to appear
Latasha Broxton - bond revocation
Anthony D. Combs - drug equip-possess-and or use, marijuana-possess-possess marijuana over 20 grams, promise to appear
Stacy Anne Kirkpatrick - marijuana-possess-possess marijuana over 20 grams, drug equip-possess-and or use
William Cody Massey - failure to appear-written promise to appear
James P. Tucker - serving weekends
Bessie Lyn Combs - drug equip-possess-and or use, marijuana-possess-possess marijuana over 20 grams
William David Combs - drug equip-possess-and or use, marijuana-possess-possess marijuana over 20 grams
August 6 - Thomas Wennon Arnold - domestic battery
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 