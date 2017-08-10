Blountstown Head Football Coach Greg Jordan and his staff are putting the 2017 Tigers thru grueling drills in sweltering heat in preparation for another tough football schedule. For coach Jordan, it’s his 12th season leading the Tigers and his record has been outstanding. With 94 wins and 5 district championships, Blountstown has only missed the post season playoffs once.
This year, the state has changed things as far as the playoffs are concerned and it’s confusing, even for coach Jordan.
“There are no districts now, only regions. We’re in Class 1A Region 2 with Jefferson, Sneads, Liberty County, St. Joe, Wewa and Franklin. You earn points for wins, the record of your opponents and bonus points if your opponents made the playoffs last year,” Jordan explained. “Every game is important to make the post season.”
Jordan is impressed with the 49 young men who have been in the weight room all summer and are eager for the season to begin. With 15 seniors, many returning starters, there is reason to be optimistic.
“We’ve got a good group of skill kids and a bunch of running backs,” Jordan noted. “Our linemen are not overly big averaging 220-230. Our quarterback will be Trent Peacock who played safety last year, but he’ll only play on offense this year.”
The defensive backfield should be strong with KK Godwin and Jamal Howard returning.
Linebacker Tucker Jordan, who had 100 tackles as a sophomore but missed last year with a knee injury, will be joined by Kentrell Lawson, a Sneads transfer, and Jar’Kevis Bess.
Anchoring the defensive line will be returning starters Nathan Hunter, and Jamarius Engram.
Outside linebackers have experience returning with Alex Buggs, Gabe McClellan, Seth Dawson and Kentrell Lawson.
The Tigers will travel to Wewa for a scrimmage Saturday morning and will face Wewa and Vernon.