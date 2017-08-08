Mrs. Beulah S. (Bebe) Leonard Maxwell, age 94, of Wewahitchka, FL passed away Friday, August 4, 2017 in Tallahassee, FL.
Bebe was born on February 14, 1923 in Kingston, GA to Herman Felton Smith and Ruth (Carroll) Smith. She retired from Wewahitchka State Bank with 30 years of service. Bebe was a “Rosie the Riveter” during WWII working with the Bell Bomber Plant in Marietta, GA from 1941 until 1945 building B-29 bombers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Felton Smith and Ruth (Carroll) Smith, husbands, Thomas F. Leonard and Harold (Lefty) Maxwell, daughter, Elizabeth Carol Davis, 2 brothers and 1 sister. Bebe was a member of the First Baptist Church in Wewahitchka for over 50 years.
Survivors include, 1 daughter, Linda Santana and husband, Andres of Tallahassee, FL; 4 grandchildren, Amy Lamb Smith and husband, Ruel, Heather Carpenter and husband, Brian, April Davis and Joshua Davis; 5 great grandchildren, Alden and Reid Smith, Ethan, Meredith and Brice Carpenter.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, August 13, 2017 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Carl Powell officiating. Interment will be at Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown, FL. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 13, 2017 from 1:00 pm (CST) until service time at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Bebe’s family wishes to express their gratitude to St. Augustine Plantation Assisted Living for their 6 years of highly professional and loving care.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL 850-674-2266.